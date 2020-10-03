Shares of Signature Bank Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $98.89. Approximately 65,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 409,000 shares.

Signature Bank has overhead space with shares priced $101.95, or 36.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $161.47. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $125.86 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $138.55.

Signature Bank is a full service commercial bank that serves privately owned business clients and their owners and senior managers. The Bank offers business and personal banking products and services, as well as investment, brokerage, asset management, and insurance products through its subsidiary, Signature Securities Group Corp.

Over the past year, Signature Bankhas traded in a range of $98.89 to $148.64 and are now at $101.95. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

