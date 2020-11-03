Shares of Servicemaster Gl Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Servicemaster Gl (NYSE:SERV) traded today at $32.74, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 130,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.7 million shares.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The Company offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services.

Servicemaster Gl has overhead space with shares priced $33.09, or 44.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $60.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.75 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.56.

Over the past year, Servicemaster Glhas traded in a range of $32.74 to $58.78 and are now at $33.09. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

