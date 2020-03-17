Shares of Sempra Energy Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded today at $88.29, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 821,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Sempra Energy is an energy services holding company with operations throughout the United States, Mexico, and other countries in South America. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity, delivers natural gas, operates natural gas pipelines and storage facilities, and operates a wind power generation project.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sempra Energy have traded between the current low of $88.29 and a high of $161.87 and are now at $90.30. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Potential upside of 31.1% exists for Sempra Energy, based on a current level of $90.30 and analysts' average consensus price target of $118.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $144.16 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $149.38.

