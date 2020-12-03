Shares of On Semiconductor Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) traded today at $13.59, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 765,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 9.9 million shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation supplies analog, standard logic, and discrete semiconductors for data and power management. The Company offers products include integrated circuits and analog ICs. ON Semiconductor also offers discrete semiconductors in a variety of surface mount and standard packages.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of On Semiconductor have traded between the current low of $13.59 and a high of $25.92 and are now at $13.80. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 2.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 91.2% exists for On Semiconductor, based on a current level of $13.80 and analysts' average consensus price target of $26.39. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $20.41 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $21.79.

