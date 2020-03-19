Shares of Sealed Air Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $17.09. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 83,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.6 million shares.

Sealed Air Corporation manufactures packaging and performance-based materials and equipment systems that serve food, industrial, medical, and consumer applications.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sealed Air Corp have traded between the current low of $17.09 and a high of $47.13 and are now at $18.02. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

There is potential upside of 176.7% for shares of Sealed Air Corp based on a current price of $18.02 and an average consensus analyst price target of $49.86. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.84 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $39.40.

