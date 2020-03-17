Shares of Science Applicat Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Science Applicat (NYSE:SAIC) traded today at $57.26, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 79,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 596,000 shares.

Science Applications International Corp provides consulting services. The Company offers scientific, engineering, and technology applications and solutions to solve problems. Science Applications International serves security, energy, environmental, health, and infrastructure markets worldwide.

Science Applicat has overhead space with shares priced $59.93, or 31.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $88.00. Science Applicat shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $85.16 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $87.80.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Science Applicat have traded between the current low of $57.26 and a high of $96.80 and are now at $59.93. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

