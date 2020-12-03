Shares of Schwab (Charles) Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.59. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 904,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 13.6 million shares.

Potential upside of 102.7% exists for Schwab (Charles), based on a current level of $29.90 and analysts' average consensus price target of $60.62. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $42.76 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $44.90.

The Charles Schwab Corporation provides a variety of financial services to individual investors, independent investment managers, retirement plans, and institutions. The Company provides its clients with securities brokerage, banking, and related financial services through offices in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.

Schwab (Charles) share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.65 and the current low of $29.59 and are currently at $29.90 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

