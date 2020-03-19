Shares of Sally Beauty Hol Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) traded today at $8.21, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 177,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.8 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Sally Beauty Hol share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $8.21 and a high of $21.98 and are now at $8.72. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.64% lower and 3.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 84.1% exists for Sally Beauty Hol, based on a current level of $8.72 and analysts' average consensus price target of $16.06. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.78 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $14.82.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. distributes and retails beauty products. The Company distributes products directly to salons and retails beauty products through a chain of cash and carry stores.

