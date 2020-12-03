Shares of Sally Beauty Hol Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) traded today at $10.07, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 192,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.7 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Sally Beauty Hol share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $10.07 and a high of $21.98 and are now at $10.33. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. distributes and retails beauty products. The Company distributes products directly to salons and retails beauty products through a chain of cash and carry stores.

Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) has potential upside of 55.4% based on a current price of $10.33 and analysts' consensus price target of $16.06. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.60 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $14.97.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sally Beauty Hol and will alert subscribers who have SBH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.