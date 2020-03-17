Shares of Salesforce.Com Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) traded today at $122.92, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 2.4 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.9 million shares.

There is potential upside of 9.4% for shares of Salesforce.Com based on a current price of $127.39 and an average consensus analyst price target of $139.32. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $160.09 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $177.62.

salesforce.com, inc. provides software on demand. The Company supplies a customer relationship management service to businesses worldwide providing a technology platform for customers and developers to build and run business applications. Clients use salesforce.com to manage their customer, sales and operational data.

Over the past year, Salesforce.Comhas traded in a range of $122.92 to $195.72 and are now at $127.39. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

