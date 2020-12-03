Shares of Sabre Corp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $6.99. Approximately 806,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4 million shares.

Sabre Corporation provides technology solutions to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company offers tours and travel services, as well as online reservations for airlines, hotels, cruises, car rental companies, and vacation packages.

Over the past year, Sabre Corphas traded in a range of $6.99 to $25.44 and are now at $7.40. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

Potential upside of 251.4% exists for Sabre Corp, based on a current level of $7.40 and analysts' average consensus price target of $26.00. Sabre Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.00 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $21.99.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sabre Corp and will alert subscribers who have SABR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.