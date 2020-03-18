Shares of Ryman Hospitalit Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Ryman Hospitalit (NYSE:RHP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $15.85. Approximately 206,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 635,000 shares.

Ryman Hospitalit has overhead space with shares priced $16.03, or 80.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $80.83. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $76.52 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $80.78.

Over the past year, Ryman Hospitalithas traded in a range of $15.85 to $91.57 and are now at $16.03. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in group-oriented and destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets.

