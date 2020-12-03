Shares of Ryman Hospitalit Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Ryman Hospitalit (NYSE:RHP) traded today at a new 52-week low of $34.30. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 123,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 493,000 shares.

Potential upside of 135.0% exists for Ryman Hospitalit, based on a current level of $34.40 and analysts' average consensus price target of $80.83. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $81.12 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $81.86.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in group-oriented and destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ryman Hospitalit have traded between the current low of $34.30 and a high of $91.57 and are now at $34.40. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

