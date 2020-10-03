Shares of Royal Caribbean Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $47.42. So far today approximately 2.6 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.9 million shares.

Potential upside of 197.8% exists for Royal Caribbean, based on a current level of $48.05 and analysts' average consensus price target of $143.11. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $113.66 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $114.01.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Royal Caribbean have traded between the current low of $47.42 and a high of $135.31 and are now at $48.05. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise company operating a fleet of vessels in the cruise vacation industries. The Company operates through brands which primarily serve the contemporary, premium, and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry which also includes the budget and luxury segments.

