Shares of Ross Stores Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) traded at a new 52-week low today of $69.16. Approximately 734,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Ross Stores Inc has overhead space with shares priced $69.28, or 20.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $87.22. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $109.24 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $113.82.

Ross Stores Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $124.16 and the current low of $69.16 and are currently at $69.28 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Ross Stores, Inc. operates two brands of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Ross Stores offers name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions at discount prices.

