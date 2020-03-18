Shares of Rockwell Automat Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Rockwell Automat (NYSE:ROK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $138.43. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 113,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1 million shares.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. produces industrial automation products. The Company offers products such as control systems, motor control devices, sensors, and industrial control panels. Rockwell Automation markets its products worldwide.

Rockwell Automat (NYSE:ROK) has potential upside of 30.1% based on a current price of $139.66 and analysts' consensus price target of $181.71. Rockwell Automat shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $176.04 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $192.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Rockwell Automat share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $138.43 and a high of $209.60 and are now at $139.66. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rockwell Automat and will alert subscribers who have ROK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.