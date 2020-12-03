Shares of Rlj Lodging Trus Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Rlj Lodging Trus (NYSE:RLJ) traded today at a new 52-week low of $7.94. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 218,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Rlj Lodging Trus share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $7.94 and a high of $19.00 and are now at $7.97. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised and self-administered Maryland real estate investment trust. The Trust invests primarily in premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging owns hotels in multiple states and the District of Columbia.

Potential upside of 194.2% exists for Rlj Lodging Trus, based on a current level of $7.97 and analysts' average consensus price target of $23.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.51 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $16.73.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rlj Lodging Trus on January 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.73. Since that call, shares of Rlj Lodging Trus have fallen 43.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.