Shares of Rlj Lodging Trus Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Rlj Lodging Trus (NYSE:RLJ) traded at a new 52-week low today of $10.22. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 342,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

Rlj Lodging Trus has overhead space with shares priced $10.55, or 55.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $23.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.85 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $16.82.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised and self-administered Maryland real estate investment trust. The Trust invests primarily in premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging owns hotels in multiple states and the District of Columbia.

In the past 52 weeks, Rlj Lodging Trus share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $10.22 and a high of $19.00 and are now at $10.55. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.63% lower and 2.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

