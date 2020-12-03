Shares of Retail Propertie Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Retail Propertie (NYSE:RPAI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $7.92. So far today approximately 105,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Retail Propertie (NYSE:RPAI) has potential upside of 87.7% based on a current price of $8.03 and analysts' consensus price target of $15.07. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.14 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.39.

Over the past year, Retail Propertiehas traded in a range of $7.92 to $14.30 and are now at $8.03. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. provides real estate investment services. The Company manages, develops, and acquires real estate properties including multi-tenant shopping complexes, lifestyle, power, community centers, and single-tenant net lease properties across the United States.

