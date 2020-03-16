Shares of Regions Financia Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) traded today at $8.13, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 355,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 13.4 million shares.

Potential upside of 142.7% exists for Regions Financia, based on a current level of $8.37 and analysts' average consensus price target of $20.31. Regions Financia shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.27 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $15.50.

Regions Financial Corporation is a regional multi-bank holding company. The Company provides mortgage banking, credit life insurance, leasing, commercial accounts receivable factoring, specialty mortgage financing, and securities brokerage services. Regions provides banking services throughout the South, Midwest, and Eastern United States.

Regions Financia share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.54 and the current low of $8.13 and are currently at $8.37 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

