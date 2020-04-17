Shares of Regeneron Pharm Has Risen Above Previous 52-Week High

Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN) traded at a new 52-week high today of $550.00. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 108,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.5 million shares.

Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN) is currently priced 32.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $368.55. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $454.66 and further support at its 200-day MA of $356.31.

Regeneron Pharm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $550.00 and a 52-week low of $271.57 and are now trading 100% above that low price at $543.06 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.20% higher and 3.28% higher over the past week, respectively.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals serves the healthcare sector in the United States.

