Shares of Realty Income Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Realty Income (NYSE:O) traded today at a new 52-week low of $53.52. So far today approximately 813,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3 million shares.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) has potential upside of 1.3% based on a current price of $55.23 and analysts' consensus price target of $55.96. Realty Income shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $74.80 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $76.62.

Realty Income Corporation owns and manages a portfolio of commercial properties located across the United States. The Company focuses on acquiring single-tenant retail locations, leased to regional and national chains, and under long-term net lease agreements.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Realty Income have traded between the current low of $53.52 and a high of $84.92 and are now at $55.23. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Realty Income and will alert subscribers who have O in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.