Shares of Realogy Holdings Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) traded today at a new 52-week low of $3.37. So far today approximately 536,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.7 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Realogy Holdings share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $3.37 and a high of $13.88 and are now at $3.69. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Potential upside of 731.1% exists for Realogy Holdings, based on a current level of $3.69 and analysts' average consensus price target of $30.62. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $8.08 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $10.05.

Realogy Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries, provides real estate, franchising, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement services. Realogy Holdings offers its services worldwide.

