Shares of Raytheon Co Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $167.21. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 104,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.3 million shares.

Raytheon Company is a technology company specializing in defense, homeland security, and other government markets throughout the world. The Company provides electronics, mission systems integration, and other capabilities in the areas of sensing, effects, and command, control, communications and intelligence systems, as well as mission support services.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Raytheon Co have traded between the current low of $167.21 and a high of $233.48 and are now at $168.82. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Raytheon Co has overhead space with shares priced $168.82, or 29.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $238.48. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $200.59 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $218.08.

