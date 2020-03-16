Shares of Ralph Lauren Cor Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $70.61. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 53,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.2 million shares.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes men's, women's and children's apparel, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings. The Company's products are sold under a wide range of brands. Ralph Lauren's operations include wholesale, retail, and licensing.

There is potential upside of 56.9% for shares of Ralph Lauren Cor based on a current price of $71.66 and an average consensus analyst price target of $112.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $106.02 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $113.38.

In the past 52 weeks, Ralph Lauren Cor share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $70.61 and a high of $133.63 and are now at $71.66. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

