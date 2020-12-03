Shares of Radian Group Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $16.71. Approximately 135,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.8 million shares.

Radian Group Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance. The Company's products and services enable homebuyers to purchase homes more quickly and with smaller down payments, protect lenders against loan default, and lower the costs of mortgage origination and servicing. Radian also provides insurance and reinsurance to investors in corporate, municipal, and asset-backed securities.

Over the past year, Radian Group Inchas traded in a range of $16.71 to $26.32 and are now at $17.09. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) has potential upside of 33.1% based on a current price of $17.09 and analysts' consensus price target of $22.75. Radian Group Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $23.81 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $23.99.

