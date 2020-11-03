Shares of Radian Group Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) traded today at $19.59, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 517,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Radian Group Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance. The Company's products and services enable homebuyers to purchase homes more quickly and with smaller down payments, protect lenders against loan default, and lower the costs of mortgage origination and servicing. Radian also provides insurance and reinsurance to investors in corporate, municipal, and asset-backed securities.

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) has potential upside of 14.7% based on a current price of $19.83 and analysts' consensus price target of $22.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $23.83 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $24.12.

Over the past year, Radian Group Inchas traded in a range of $19.59 to $26.32 and are now at $19.83. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

