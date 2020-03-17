Shares of Quest Diagnostic Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $83.47. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 293,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.4 million shares.

Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX) has potential upside of 31.7% based on a current price of $83.90 and analysts' consensus price target of $110.53. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $104.34 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $108.43.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services. The Company operates a national network of full-service laboratories, rapid response laboratories, and patient service centers. Quest Diagnostics offers esoteric, routine medical, drugs of abuse, and non-hospital-based anatomic pathology testing services.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Quest Diagnostic have traded between the current low of $83.47 and a high of $118.58 and are now at $83.90. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 0.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

