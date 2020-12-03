Shares of Quanta Services Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $29.08. Approximately 134,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

Over the past year, Quanta Serviceshas traded in a range of $29.08 to $44.09 and are now at $29.56. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialized contracting services to electric utilities, telecommunication and cable television operators, and governmental entities. The Company also installs transportation control and lighting systems and provides specialty electric power and communication services for industrial and commercial customers. Quanta operates projects throughout North America.

Quanta Services has overhead space with shares priced $29.56, or 37.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $47.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $38.57 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $39.58.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Quanta Services and will alert subscribers who have PWR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.