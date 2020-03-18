Shares of Quanta Services Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $27.68. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 115,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.7 million shares.

Quanta Services share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.09 and the current low of $27.68 and are currently at $27.89 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) has potential upside of 68.5% based on a current price of $27.89 and analysts' consensus price target of $47.00. Quanta Services shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $38.47 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $38.73.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialized contracting services to electric utilities, telecommunication and cable television operators, and governmental entities. The Company also installs transportation control and lighting systems and provides specialty electric power and communication services for industrial and commercial customers. Quanta operates projects throughout North America.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Quanta Services and will alert subscribers who have PWR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.