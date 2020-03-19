Shares of Pvh Corp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.51. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 111,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.1 million shares.

PVH Corp. designs, sources, manufactures, and markets men's, women's, and children's apparel and footwear. The Company markets its products at a wholesale level through department store chains and directly to consumers through retail stores. PVH offers attire that includes dress shirts, sportswear, neckwear, and footwear.

Pvh Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $134.24 and the current low of $29.51 and are currently at $31.15 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

Pvh Corp has overhead space with shares priced $31.15, or 81.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $170.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $82.20 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $87.96.

