Shares of Public Storage Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded today at $183.91, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 178,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.2 million shares.

Public Storage has overhead space with shares priced $185.30, or 9.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $204.77. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $219.20 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $232.17.

In the past 52 weeks, Public Storage share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $183.91 and a high of $266.76 and are now at $185.30. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Trust's principal business activities include the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of self-storage facilities in the United States. Public Storage also own an equity interest in an owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe.

