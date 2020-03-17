Shares of Prudentl Finl Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) traded today at $40.17, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 1 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.1 million shares.

Over the past year, Prudentl Finlhas traded in a range of $40.17 to $106.40 and are now at $41.11. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

Prudential Financial, Inc. provides financial services throughout the United States and several locations worldwide. The Company offers a variety of products and services, including life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, pension, and retirement related services, as well as administration and asset management.

Potential upside of 195.8% exists for Prudentl Finl, based on a current level of $41.11 and analysts' average consensus price target of $121.59. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.10 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $90.75.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Prudentl Finl on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $88.69. Since that call, shares of Prudentl Finl have fallen 51.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.