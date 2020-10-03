Shares of Prudentl Finl Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) traded today at $61.47, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 605,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.1 million shares.

Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) has potential upside of 96.9% based on a current price of $61.75 and analysts' consensus price target of $121.59. Prudentl Finl shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $90.24 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $91.86.

Prudential Financial, Inc. provides financial services throughout the United States and several locations worldwide. The Company offers a variety of products and services, including life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, pension, and retirement related services, as well as administration and asset management.

In the past 52 weeks, Prudentl Finl share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $61.47 and a high of $106.40 and are now at $61.75. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

