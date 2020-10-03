Shares of Prosperity Bncsh Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB) traded today at $49.84, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 116,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 781,000 shares.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Prosperity Bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Prosperity Bank operates in the greater Houston metropolitan area and neighboring counties in Texas.

Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB) has potential upside of 50.2% based on a current price of $51.04 and analysts' consensus price target of $76.65. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $68.81 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $70.32.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Prosperity Bncsh have traded between the current low of $49.84 and a high of $75.22 and are now at $51.04. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Prosperity Bncsh and will alert subscribers who have PB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.