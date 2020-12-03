Shares of Proofpoint Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) traded today at $93.16, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 65,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 525,000 shares.

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) has potential upside of 45.5% based on a current price of $94.66 and analysts' consensus price target of $137.72. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $119.71 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $120.42.

In the past 52 weeks, Proofpoint Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $93.16 and a high of $133.58 and are now at $94.66. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Proofpoint, Inc. provides enterprise software solutions. The Company offers products comprised of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, regulatory compliance, archiving and governance, and secure communication. Proofpoint offers its services to large and mid-sized organizations worldwide.

