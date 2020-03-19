Shares of Primerica Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) traded today at $68.42, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 66,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 273,000 shares.

Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) has potential upside of 40.3% based on a current price of $74.32 and analysts' consensus price target of $104.25. Primerica Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $119.58 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $123.16.

Over the past year, Primerica Inchas traded in a range of $68.42 to $138.05 and are now at $74.32. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Primerica, Inc. distributes financial products to middle income households in North America. The Company offers products includes term life insurance, mutual funds, variable annuities, and other financial products which are distribute primarily on behalf of third parties.

