Shares of Ppl Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $19.03. So far today approximately 576,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ppl Corp have traded between the current low of $19.03 and a high of $36.83 and are now at $19.16. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

PPL Corporation is an energy and utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity from power plants in the northeastern and western United States, and markets wholesale and retail energy primarily in the northeastern and western portions of the United States, and delivers electricity in Pennsylvania and the United Kingdom.

Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) has potential upside of 64.6% based on a current price of $19.16 and analysts' consensus price target of $31.55. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $32.22 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $33.18.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ppl Corp on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $34.91. Since that call, shares of Ppl Corp have fallen 43.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.