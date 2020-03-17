Shares of Ppg Inds Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $79.61. So far today approximately 507,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

PPG Industries, Inc. supplies products for the manufacturing, construction, automotive, chemical processing, and other industries worldwide. The Company makes protective and decorative coatings, flat glass, fabricated glass products, continuous-strand fiber glass products, and industrial and specialty chemicals.

Potential upside of 50.5% exists for Ppg Inds Inc, based on a current level of $80.65 and analysts' average consensus price target of $121.35. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $117.32 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $119.38.

Over the past year, Ppg Inds Inchas traded in a range of $79.61 to $134.36 and are now at $80.65. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

