Shares of Popular Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.23. So far today approximately 238,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 891,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 75.3% for shares of Popular Inc based on a current price of $29.51 and an average consensus analyst price target of $51.72. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $53.46 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $54.42.

Popular, Inc. is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking services through branches in Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, and the United States mainland. The Company also provides mortgage and consumer finance, lease financing, investment banking, broker and dealer activities, retail financial services, and automated tellers.

In the past 52 weeks, Popular Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $29.23 and a high of $61.45 and are now at $29.51. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.53% lower and 2.67% lower over the past week, respectively.

