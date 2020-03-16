Shares of Popular Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) traded today at $32.28, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 74,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 855,000 shares.

Over the past year, Popular Inchas traded in a range of $32.28 to $61.45 and are now at $33.35. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 3.76% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 55.1% for shares of Popular Inc based on a current price of $33.35 and an average consensus analyst price target of $51.72. Popular Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $53.98 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $54.52.

Popular, Inc. is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking services through branches in Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, and the United States mainland. The Company also provides mortgage and consumer finance, lease financing, investment banking, broker and dealer activities, retail financial services, and automated tellers.

