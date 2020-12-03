Shares of Polyone Corp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $17.80. So far today approximately 53,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Polyone Corp have traded between the current low of $17.80 and a high of $37.33 and are now at $17.99. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

PolyOne Corporation is an international polymer services company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. The Company provides thermoplastic compounds, specialty resins, specialty polymer formulations, engineered films, and color and additive systems. PolyOne also conducts operations in rubber compounding and thermoplastic resin distribution.

There is potential upside of 173.8% for shares of Polyone Corp based on a current price of $17.99 and an average consensus analyst price target of $49.25. Polyone Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $31.35 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $31.58.

