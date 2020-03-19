Shares of Polaris Inds Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Polaris Inds (NYSE:PII) traded today at a new 52-week low of $45.60. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 62,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 800,000 shares.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The Company produces vehicles including snowmobiles, terrain vehicles, and motorcycles. Polaris Industries markets its products and related replacement parts and accessories through dealers and distributors located in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Over the past year, Polaris Indshas traded in a range of $45.60 to $104.37 and are now at $47.93. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

There is potential upside of 153.5% for shares of Polaris Inds based on a current price of $47.93 and an average consensus analyst price target of $121.50. Polaris Inds shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.96 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $90.28.

