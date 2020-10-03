Shares of Polaris Inds Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Polaris Inds (NYSE:PII) traded today at a new 52-week low of $72.99. Approximately 112,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 823,000 shares.

Potential upside of 62.8% exists for Polaris Inds, based on a current level of $74.63 and analysts' average consensus price target of $121.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $91.16 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $92.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Polaris Inds share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $72.99 and a high of $104.37 and are now at $74.63. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The Company produces vehicles including snowmobiles, terrain vehicles, and motorcycles. Polaris Industries markets its products and related replacement parts and accessories through dealers and distributors located in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

