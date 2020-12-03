Shares of Pnm Resources Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Pnm Resources (NYSE:PNM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $40.29. So far today approximately 59,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 586,000 shares.

PNM Resources Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. PNM Resources serves customers in the State of New Mexico.

In the past 52 weeks, Pnm Resources share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $40.29 and a high of $56.14 and are now at $41.24. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

Pnm Resources (NYSE:PNM) defies analysts with a current price ($41.24) 5.9% above its average consensus price target of $38.81. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $50.65 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $52.08.

