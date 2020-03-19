Shares of Pnm Resources Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Pnm Resources (NYSE:PNM) traded today at $30.20, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 112,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 647,000 shares.

Pnm Resources has overhead space with shares priced $31.33, or 19.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $38.81. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $50.40 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $50.78.

PNM Resources Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. PNM Resources serves customers in the State of New Mexico.

In the past 52 weeks, Pnm Resources share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $30.20 and a high of $56.14 and are now at $31.33. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

