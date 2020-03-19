Shares of Pnc Financial Se Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Pnc Financial Se (NYSE:PNC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $84.95. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 92,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.7 million shares.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a diversified financial services organization. The Company provides regional banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services nationally and in the Company's primary regional markets.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pnc Financial Se have traded between the current low of $84.95 and a high of $161.79 and are now at $86.76. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Pnc Financial Se has overhead space with shares priced $86.76, or 46.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $161.26. Pnc Financial Se shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $140.11 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $141.59.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pnc Financial Se and will alert subscribers who have PNC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.