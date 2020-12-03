Shares of Pioneer Natural Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) traded today at $62.11, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 131,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Pioneer Natural share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $62.11 and a high of $178.22 and are now at $62.38. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company engages in onshore oil and gas drilling, exploration, and production in the United States.

Potential upside of 274.9% exists for Pioneer Natural, based on a current level of $62.38 and analysts' average consensus price target of $233.88. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $134.87 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $135.23.

