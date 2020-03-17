Shares of Pioneer Natural Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $56.54. So far today approximately 738,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) has potential upside of 309.6% based on a current price of $57.10 and analysts' consensus price target of $233.88. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $130.08 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $133.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pioneer Natural have traded between the current low of $56.54 and a high of $178.22 and are now at $57.10. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company engages in onshore oil and gas drilling, exploration, and production in the United States.

