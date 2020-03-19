Shares of Pinnacle West Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW) traded today at $61.73, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 126,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 943,000 shares.

Potential upside of 28.8% exists for Pinnacle West, based on a current level of $65.02 and analysts' average consensus price target of $83.75. Pinnacle West shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $93.07 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $94.18.

In the past 52 weeks, Pinnacle West share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $61.73 and a high of $105.51 and are now at $65.02. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric service to most of the State of Arizona. Pinnacle West Capital through a subsidiary, also is involved in real estate development activities in the western United States.

